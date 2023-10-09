BANDAI NAMCO has released the first concept art for the Gundam Next Future Pavilionwhich will be inaugurated during World Expo 2025 of Osaka. The design chosen for the pavilion will be inspired by a futuristic space airportas if humanity had begun to live and travel in space, while the key phrase of the event is “it will connect us to the future”.

The company wants to use the pavilion to demonstrate the franchise’s future aspirations, encourage collaborative creations and create a connection to the virtual world. During the event there will be a “great demonstration experiment” which will serve “solve the problems of the future society based on Mobile Suit Gundam”.

The World Expo 2025 will be held from 13 April 2025 to 13 October 2025 on the island of Yumeshima, entirely built by man, located in Osaka Bay. We just have to wait to find out more information about the event.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Anime News Network