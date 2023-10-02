Netflix announces that the TV series of Mobile Suit Gundam: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS of 2015 will no longer be available to Italian subscribers starting next year October 31st.

IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS is the penultimate of the television series in the franchise and is set in the calendar Post Disaster300 years after a bloody war, the Calamity War. The protagonist, a boy named Mikazuki Augusbelongs to a private security company stationed on Mars called Chryse Guard Security (CGS) — who will accept a mission to escort to Earth Kudelia Aina Bernstein, a girl who seeks to free the Martian city of Chryse from the domination of one of Earth’s major powers. However, the military organization Gjallarhorn attacks the CGS to nip this rebellion in the bud and the CGS begins an evacuation, using Mikazuki and the other kids as bait.

Orga Itsuka, leader of the group of young people, decides to take the opportunity to rebel and launch a coup against the adults who have oppressed them up to that point. He thus entrusts Mikazuki with the task of repelling the Gjallarhorn aboard the Gundam Barbatosa war-era mobile suit.

The series is currently available, for a limited time, on the channel Gundam.info of YouTube and on Crunchyroll, in both cases subtitled in Italian. It consists of two seasons of 25 episodes.

Source: Netflix