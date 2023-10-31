BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces the closure of the servers for the smartphone game Mobile Suit Gundam: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS – Urðr Huntbased on the animated series by Tekketsu no Orphans of 2015 with a portion of the original story narrated through animated cutscenes created specifically for the occasion.

The title will no longer be accessible from the next one January 11, 2024 but it is not yet clear whether the animated cutscenes of Urðr Hunt, set in parallel to the main story, will be made officially available through other platforms. At the moment it is possible to find compilations subtitled and edited by some fans on YouTube.

Mobile Suit Gundam: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS – Urðr Hunt he never left Japanese borders.

Mobile Suit Gundam: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS – Urðr Hunt – Story Year PD 323. The political intervention of Gjallarhorn toArbrau Central Parliament resulted in the use of armed forces of Mobile Suits. The members of Tekkadana small army of mercenaries made up of young soldiers from Mars, were the ones who put an end to such unrest. The exploits of the Tekkadan have reached the ears of Wistario Aphama young man born on the colony Ladonittsain the orbit of Venus, a planet now forgotten even by the four economic powers in which no one any longer has any interest. The inhabitants of the planet do not even have identification documents and it is practically only used as an exile for criminals. Wistario’s dream is to change the state in which he places his native land; one day he will meet the girl who will pilot a Mobile Suit called “Urðr Hunt”.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment