BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces the partnership with AlphaTauri stable that will bring the world of GUNDAM on the Formula 1 tracks. During the Las Vegas Grand Prixwhich will be held on November 19th, and for the entire week preceding the event the vehicles of Yuki Tsunoda And Daniel Ricciardo will display on their vehicles decals dedicated toRX-78-2 GUNDAM et al XVX-016 GUNDAM Aerial.

But that is not all. During the event a unique example of the Perfect Grade Unleashed of the Mobile Suit RX-78-2 GUNDAM with exclusive colors and decals inspired by AlphaTauri. They will also be displayed at the team facilities of the imposing statues of over 3 meters who will accompany us for the entire duration of the Grand Prix.

During the weekend all visitors will be able to purchase themed merchandise thanks to the opening of two temporary GUNDAM BASE POP-UP outlets. No further details have been released at the moment.

We leave you now with a trailer for the collaboration, under which you can find further information thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

GUNDAM x Scuderia AlphaTauri – Trailer

PARTNERSHIP WITH GUNDAM FOR THE LAS VEGAS GP Scuderia AlphaTauri is thrilled to announce a special collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. for an extraordinary event that will see the famous GUNDAM franchise line up on the Formula 1® grid at the next Las Vegas Grand Prix. Throughout the week, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will show off the new decals of the RX-78-2 GUNDAM and the XVX-016 GUNDAM Aerial on their cars, while they will be on track to score points on the Las Vegas Strip™ circuit . This collaboration with GUNDAM stands out as much more than a simple sponsorship agreement and will encompass exciting activations during the Grand Prix that will remain etched in the memories of fans. Beyond the graphics on the cars, supporters will be able to admire impressive GUNDAM statues, almost three meters tall, set up at the team facilities and a promotional video starring Yuki Tsunoda in a GUNDAM race suit. In honor of this synergy, a one-of-a-kind Perfect-Grade Unleashed example of the RX-78-2 GUNDAM Mobile Suit will be on display, featuring exclusive AlphaTauri decals and colors (for display only). The Las Vegas event will also be an opportunity to present new GUNDAM creations, including artistic interpretations of Yuki Tsunoda and the RX-78-2 inspired by Scuderia AlphaTauri. Finally, for race weekend, visitors will have the opportunity to explore two GUNDAM BASE POP-UP retail locations located at Elara by Hilton and The Park by MGM, in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ area. “GUNDAM, one of the world’s most enduring science fiction franchises, has always touched the hearts of international fans with its themes of heroism, resilience and overcoming great obstacles, mirroring in fiction the real challenges that F1 drivers encounter at every race,” he said Karim Farghaly, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “The collaboration with Scuderia AlphaTauri was born from the shared vision and common commitment to making the GUNDAM experience unforgettable at the debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, an event that promises to be full of meaning for both F1 fans and followers of GUNDAM.” Since its debut in 1979, the GUNDAM franchise has celebrated extraordinary drivers at the command of cutting-edge mechanics, a theme that reflects the advanced technological vision that Bandai Namco’s GUNDAM team also recognizes in Formula 1® competition. GUNDAM is not just a brand of models and collectibles, but a universe that includes animated series, theatrical films and a wide assortment of video games. For further information you can visit the site https://en.gundam.info/spc “GUNDAM is a globally beloved franchise, with a following of fans in every corner of the planet. We enthusiastically captured the spirit of GUNDAM and are proud to have it as a partner for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix,” he said Fabian Wrabetz, Director of Marketing and Communication at Scuderia AlphaTauri. “This collaboration promises to be an unforgettable one, with a series of initiatives both on and off the track that promise to elevate the fan experience to a new and stimulating level, in a one-of-a-kind mix of fun and enthusiasm.” About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading publisher and developer in the global interactive entertainment industry, specializing in video games for next-generation consoles, PC, online games and mobile devices. The company is famous for creating some of the most popular franchises in video game history, such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR® and ACE COMBAT®. She is also the publisher of the critically lauded DARK SOULS™ series and the acclaimed ELDEN RING™. As the Western world’s leading publisher of anime video games, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. counts among its successes titles such as GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™ and ONE PIECE®. Headquartered in Irvine, California, more detailed information about the company and its products can be found on the site http://www.bandainamcoent.com

Source: Scuderia AlphaTauri, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment