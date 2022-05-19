BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the imminent arrival of the Gundam Game Fest, digital event dedicated to the franchise. The event will be held on May 27 at 00:00 (Italian time) and it will be possible to follow it through YouTube.

At the moment the software house has not released many details about it, we only know that new information will be revealed for three titles:

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE – 2022 launch window on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

– 2022 launch window on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC GUNDAM EVOLUTION – 2022 launch window on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

– 2022 launch window on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 – already available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, coming to PC

So we just have to wait to find out what are the news that await us regarding the three titles dedicated to the franchise.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu