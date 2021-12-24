A few days ago, in that of Fukuoka, the ceremony was held for the installation of the head on theRX-93ff Nu Gundam, which rises in the area of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport. This is a fairly common ritual, already done in the past also for the other statues scattered around Japan such as theRX-0 Unicorn Gundam from Odaiba and theRX-78F00 Gundam from Yokohama (the one able to walk, so to speak Ed).

The ceremony saw the presence of a Shinto priest, who blessed the head of the statue before being properly installed on the body with a crane. However, although it is already complete, the official end of the works and its inauguration are set for April 2022.

High ben 24.8 meters, this RX-93ff Nu Gundam is based onRX-93 Nu Gundam (ν Gundam) piloted by Amuro Ray in the film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack. It features a new system of Fin Funnel long range and a different color scheme.

Alongside the statue it will also be possible to find the Gundam Park Fukuoka, a new complex dedicated to the series, managed by BANDAI Spirits And BANDAI NAMCO Amusement Inc.

What do you think? Would you like to be able to see her live one day? Unfortunately, it causes COVID-19, Japan closed its borders to tourism in early 2020, and it still doesn’t seem to want to talk about a reopening. Indeed, with the new variants raging all over the world, it has even widened the circle of restrictions.

Source: Sunrise Street Gundam News