Although the closure of the game has already been announced last month, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment does not abandon the current players of GUNDAM EVOLUTION and confirm the arrival of the Season 6 of the game, called “Light of Z” who will add to the roster, albeit for a few months, lo MSZ-006 Zeta Gundam, protagonist of the 1985 television series of the same name, direct sequel to the original First Series. Let’s see the dedicated trailer below.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION it will close its doors next November 29th. The title is currently playable for free on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION – Light of Z

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment