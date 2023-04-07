BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the season 4 of free to play GUNDAM EVOLUTION. This new season welcomes one of the most beloved units of the Mobile Suit Gundam 00the series set in the calendar A.D: it is about the GN-002 Gundam Dynames, the sniper unit piloted by Lockon Stratos in the first season of the anime. The Dynames is equipped with a very dangerous GM Sniper Rifleof two rapids GM Beam Pistol and, like the Gundam Exiahas the option to enter the mode TRANS AM.

Season 4 is available now as a game update, available now at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. By following this link you can read our review of GUNDAM EVOLUTION. Check out the Dynames in action below.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION: Season 4 – BALLISTA

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment