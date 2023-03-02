BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces a new update for season 3 of GUNDAM EVOLUTION, the free-to-play multiplayer for all White Mobile Suit fans. After introducing the Hyperion Gundam from SEED ASTRAY, it’s time for Infinite Waltzes with the introduction of one of the most threatening units from the point of view of the guns. Let’s talk about unity XXXG-01H2 Gundam Heavyarms Custom [EW] piloted by Trowa Barton in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz.

We don’t have a release date yet, but more details will be provided tomorrow with the Mission briefings of March.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. By following this link you can read our review of the title. Check out the Heavyarms in action below.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION: Season 3 Update – IGNITION

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment