BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the third season for free-to-play GUNDAM EVOLUTIONwhich will add a new playable Mobile Suit to the roster starting next year February 2nd. The name of this Season 3 is “Defender” and the chosen unit is theHyperion Gundamcoming from the manga Mobile Suit Gundam SEED X ASTRAYside story by Gundam SEED. We can see it in action in the brand new trailer.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. By following this link you can read our review of the title.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION – Season 3 Defender Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment