BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the arrival of Season 2 for the free-to-play hero shooter GUNDAM EVOLUTIONset in the universe of Mobile Suit Gundam. With this second season, entitled “Mobius”, a new playable unit will debut on the roster: it is theRX-93 Nu Gundamthe very powerful unit equipped with Fin Funnel piloted by the now veteran Amuro Ray in feature film Char’s Counterattack.

Season 2 will run for two months and will introduce improvements to matchmaking, ranked matches, new custom items, pack updates, the addition of Achievements, Spectator mode (PC only), and much more.

The title is available on PC, while the second season will be launched on November 29thjust in time for the console launch scheduled forDecember 1st on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. New event modes and campaigns will arrive in late December during the second half of Season 2, along with a revamp of the in-game store.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION – S2 Mission Briefing

Mobius Trailer

Season 2 will run for two months and will introduce a number of updates and new features, including improvements to the matchmaking system, several adjustments to ranked matches, new custom items, pack updates, the addition of Achievements, Spectator mode (only for PC) and much more. New event modes and campaigns will arrive in late December during the second half of Season 2, along with a revamp of the in-game store.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION is a free-to-play team-based first-person shooter with 6v6 PvP combat. The game will offer three objective-based modes: Point Capture, Domination and Destruction.

