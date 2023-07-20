GUNDAM EVOLUTIONthe free-to-play first-person shooter set in the universe of Mobile Suit Gundam, announces the closure of the servers. This will happen next November 29thas communicated by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION was initially launched on pc through Steam on September 21, 2022, followed by releases PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on November 30 of the same year. You can read our review here. The services will cease approximately one year from the title’s debut.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of GUNDAM EVOLUTION” said the executive producer Kazuya Maruyama in a message. “We wanted to create a title that brings together first-person shooter enthusiasts and Gundam fans. We challenged ourselves to create an authentic Gundam-themed first-person shooter that could be played globally. Unfortunately we have come to the conclusion that it is no longer possible for us to provide a service that satisfies our players.”

From the July 26th EVO Coins and EC Pod Limited will no longer be for sale, while there will be no more updates for EC Pods, CAP Pods and Ticket Pods. The updates will continue until closing, with the Season 6 arriving on August 23rdwhich will add a new unit and two maps, and the final season scheduled for October 25th, with a new unit and a new map. A concluding livestream called “Mission Briefing Finalwill air on July 22 at 8:00 in the morning (Italian time) and it will be possible to follow it on YouTube.

When the servers shut down on November 29, the game will no longer be playable.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu