Kazuya Maruyama, the executive producer of the game, has announced that Gundam Evolution will close its doors on November 29, 2023. The announcement comes less than a year after launch, with the end of the game coming soon after. In short, it is yet another live service that has failed to survive the test of time and of which nothing will remain.

The last steps

Gundam Evolution has not achieved success

Before the end of the game on August 23, 2023, the Season 6, which will add a new unit and two maps. The final season will instead be released on October 25 and will give an ending to the game.

That said, from July 26 it will no longer be possible to buy the EVO coins and the EC Pod Limited. Updates to the EC Pod, CAP Pod, and Ticket Pod will also cease. The purchased EVO coins will be usable until the termination of the service. There will be no refunds for purchases made.

If you want more details on Gundam Evolution, you can read our review.

The development team has promised to continue supporting the game until the end, so as to ensure players still the highest quality possible.

Gundam Evolution is just the latest of the failed live service games in recent months. Unfortunately this economic model is very ruthless towards products of little success, leading to their cancellation and disappearance within a few months.