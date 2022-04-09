IGN has published a gameplay video about 25 minutes from the beta from Gundam Evolution. Unfortunately the network test is limited and in progress exclusively in North America and Japan, but at least the video offers us a rather full-bodied taste of the game dynamics of this multiplayer shooter based on robots.

Gundam Evolution is a free-to-play multiplayer shooter with 6v6 clashes coming over the course of 2022 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Players will have to do battle aboard the iconic Mobile Suits, including Barbatos, Exiae Marasaio each, each characterized by specific attacks and quipiaggiamenti.

According to the details shared on the occasion of the official reveal that took place during last month’s State of Play, they will be available at launch twelve Mobile Suits and three different modes: Capture, Domination and Destruction. The video above shows a match taken from the latter mode, in which each team must take turns defending objectives, allowing us to get a taste of the game dynamics, skills and gadgets of the Mobile Suits, such as a sort of trampoline that can be placed on the ground that allows you to quickly reach high areas and a sort of energy field that heals teammates.

What do you think of what you’ve seen, did Bandai Namco Online’s free-to-play shooter make a good impression on you?