To celebrate the event that takes place every year to present the latest news in Japan in the context of GUNPLA and Bandai action figures, the Tamashii Nations 2022the YouTube channel of Gundam.info will offer three souls from the universe of Gundam. Let’s talk about the feature film Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterflow of Zeonof the OVA New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz and the ONA series Mobile Suit Gundam CE 73: STARGAZER.

Each of the three titles is available starting today, November 7until the next November 21. You can stream them on YouTube with Japanese audio and English subtitles. The first film is none other than the theatrical version of the OVA series Gundam 0083: STARDUST MEMORY (only one film summarizes the thirteen episodes), while for Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz we find the three original OVA, finally ONA miniseries set in Cosmic Era, STARGAZER (3 episodes in one video).

You can watch the three films via the playlist that we propose below.

Source: Gundam.info Street Gundam News