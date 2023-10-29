There are only a few days left until the start of Lucca Comics & Games 2023 and several publishers have somewhat anticipated some of the announcements that will be made official during the event that will take place from November 1st to 5th next. Dynit in particular, it started a promotion on social media several days ago which prematurely revealed two new series of the franchise Mobile Suit Gundam highly anticipated by fans.

These are two OVA series dating back to 1989 and 1996, among the most loved among fans of the saga: Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket And Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team. Their presence is revealed by the image of the pavilion which depicts them on the side together with other new anime arriving on Prime Video and then, presumably, on Blu-ray and DVD: Gintama (already available), Soul Eater, Dragon Ball Z, Edens Zero And Fairy Tail.

We await the start of the event to find out further details on the arrival of these two series on the Amazon streaming platform.

Source: Dynit