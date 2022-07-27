For a limited time, the official channel Gundam.info made the feature film by Mobile Suit Gundam dated 1988, i.e. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.

This first original film for the franchise, directed by Yoshiyuki Tominois the direct follow-up to the events of the First Series, Z Gundam and Gundam ZZhis goal was to put an end to the clash between the historical protagonists of the original series, Amuro Ray And Char Aznable. This is an important part of it Universal Centurywhich will then lay the foundations for the new trilogy currently in production, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathawayof which the first film is available on Netflix (here our review).

Char’s Counterattack is viewable on YouTube for free for a limited time with the original Japanese duband you can activate the subtitles in Italian through the specific function of the platform.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Source: Gundam.info