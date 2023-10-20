As promised by BANDAI NAMCO Filmworksfrom this morning the second and third episodes of GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSEthe series that celebrates the tenth anniversary of the debut of the first television production linked to the “Build” saga by Gundamwhich features i GUNPLA and their builders, Gundam Build Fighters.

Episode 2, called “RERISE” and episode 3 called “TRY&FIGHT” are now available free-to-air on YouTube via the channel Gundam.info and we include them below. As always, we remind you that Gundam anime on the official channel are only available for a limited period of time, given that the various animated series are offered in rotation over the seasons. GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSE is available in Japanese with English subtitles.

GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSE Episode 2: RERISE

GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSE Episode 3: TRY&FIGHT

Source: Gundam.info