BANDAI NAMCO Film Works And sunrise have shared a new teaser trailer for Gundam Build Metaverse, revealing some unpublished details. It is a three-episode miniseries that celebrates ten years since the debut of Gundam Build Fightersset in the upcoming metaverse as well as in the real world and featuring some oldies from each of the series of this side franchise to Mobile Suit Gundam.

The three episodes will be distributed on YouTube, via the Gundam.info channel, in the month of October 2023 and will be directed by Masami Obari.

Gundam Build Metaverse – The plot

A new Internet service has been born in the world of Gunpla. Inside the Metaverse the user can control his own avatar, interact with other users, play games Gunpla Battle and buy real Gunplas. Rio Hojo he is a boy who has dived into this new world. Studying real-world Gunpla construction techniques with Urutuski series and absorbing Gunpla Battle know-how from Mask Lady within the Metaverse, he honed his skills day by day. After completing his first original Gunpla, the Lah GundamRio meets some former Gunpla Battle champions in the Metaverse by chance.

Rio Hojo, the protagonist, lives in Hawaii and is passionate about Japanese culture. The original Gunpla of him is the Lah Gundamderived fromEntry Grade RX-78-2. His name means “sun” in Hawaiian. The kits are revealed EG 1/144 Lah Gundambut also the units of the previous samples:

EG 1/144 Build Strike Exceed Galaxy (You are Iori and Reiji)

(You are Iori and Reiji) HG 1/144 Shin Burning Gundam (Sekai Kamiki)

(Sekai Kamiki) SD GUNDAM CROSS SILHOUETTE F-Kunoichi Kai (Ayame)

(Ayame) HG 1/144 Gundam 00 Diver Arc (Riku Mikami)

(Riku Mikami) HG 1/144 Plutine Gundam (Hiroto Kuga)

The official website of the series is available at this link. Below we show you the new teaser.

Gundam Builds Metaverse – Teaser Trailer 2

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Film Works