As already announced by BANDAI FILMWORKSthe first episode of is available worldwide from today GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSEvisible clearly on the channel Gundam.info on Youtube.

This first part of the anime (of three) is titled “DIVE” and is available in the original language with subtitles in various languages ​​including English. However, unlike some other recent productions in the Gundam franchise, GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSE does not have subtitles in Italian.

Here is the synopsis of this first episode:

“A boy named Rio enjoys Gunpla Battles in the new online live service known as the Gundam Metaverse Project. After setting up an access set in his room, he dives into the Metaverse, along with the Lah Gundam, the GUNPLA he created ahead of this day.”

The subsequent episodes will be released on YouTube next October 20th. The opening of the series is “Hikari to Kaze” of the BACK ONalready available on the main streaming platforms such as Spotify.

GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSE #01 – DIVE

Source: Gundam.info