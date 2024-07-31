In the last few weeks we have finally been able to get our hands on the beta version of GUNDAM BREAKER 4 thanks to the first (of two planned) Open Network Test which also involved us Western players. After the disastrous launch of New Gundam Breaker in 2018, which in some ways marked the end of physical support for games Gundam In Europe, the fourth numbered episode of this series promises to return to the ancient glories of the trilogy that has never crossed the Western borders.

GUNDAM BREAKER It’s a series that we are particularly fond of, both from the point of view of fans of the franchise Mobile Suit Gundamboth from the players who, since the launch of the first episode, have not missed the opportunity to play them in the original language and in online multiplayer, forming an inseparable team to beat the gigantic bosses and collect increasingly stronger pieces for their own GUNPLA.

This trial version of GUNDAM BREAKER 4 he made available to us the renewed online lobby and three of the missions assignment coming from the early stages of the game, as well as the possibility of facing the mobile suits created by players around the world in an asynchronous mode called “bounty hunters”. In the tutorial where we will learn the basics of combat we will be accompanied by Taopilot of a SD Gundam custom that we can also recruit for single player missions. Tao will explain the basics of combat and all the new features of the game with a tutorial that will start from the basics of movement up to the concatenation of combos.

The first big difference between GUNDAM BREAKER 4 and the three previous ones (we will not take into consideration New Gundam Breaker (for damnatio memoriae) is the structure of the maps. If previously we were called to explore areas interspersed with corridors where we could push on the thruster of our mobile suits, collecting item boxes and defeating enemies, in this new iteration of the game CRAFTS & MASTERS the maps are composed solely of arenas where enemies and bosses will appear, which once cleared will automatically teleport us to the next screen, until the end of the level. In essence, the “exploratory” component is almost completely missing, even though the arenas are large enough to implement combined ranged and melee attack strategies together with your team.

The biggest problem encountered in the beta, however, is certainly not the structure of the maps, but rather the negligible difficulty of the three available missions.which we also completed in “Hardcore” (the highest difficulty) without seeing ours destroyed GUNPLA not even once. The enemies, unfortunately, will circle around us, or sometimes will remain completely still, without attacking us except once in a while, giving us all the time to unload on them the infinite combinations of blows and special moves. We can only hope that it is a problem of the beta or of the initial missions, and that later on the game will be able to offer a higher level of challenge, as it happened in the past.

The greatest revolution compared to the past lies in the combat system. For the first time we will be able to equip two different armsbut most of all different weapons for each hand, both melee and firearm. In this way we will be able to chain “stylish action” combos that will be counted by a special indicator that, when filled, will allow us to obtain bonuses on the offensive power or, for example, on the component collection rate. The combos that can be performed with the action buttons are joined by the actions given by some specific pieces, for example by the anti-naval swords of the “Builder Parts” available in the beta, to the classic vulcans present on the head of theRX-78-2. Pieces instead, like the backpack of the Destiny Gundamwill instead allow us to use EX special techniques like the “Wings of Light” which will increase speed and power for a limited period of time.

During the test, finally, We’ve encountered some enemy synchronization issues: the position and actions of the same were different for each of us, the same enemy was beaten in different areas of the map and by different players, but we cannot tell you for sure if these are problems derived from the fact that it is a network test or from the respective connections.

From what little we could see, GUNDAM BREAKER 4 has dispelled all doubts: the development team has managed to convey the same sensations as the third chapter, leaving behind all the disastrous changes made with New. GB4 It will be a great meeting place for fans of Gundam that will immediately feel at ease. Despite the aforementioned problems, which the developers still have time to solve until day one, we had a lot of fun and there are many improvements from the point of view of the editor of your own GUNPLA and online game management, with lobbies that can host up to 24 players (but only 3 on missions together), clan management with dedicated rooms, a story mode we can’t wait to try and a mysterious events section that we are curious to discover what it hides.

The second Network Test is scheduled for the weekend of August 10th and 11thwhile for the official release of the actual game we will have to wait until 29 of the same month. GUNDAM BREAKER 4 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Unfortunately in Europe GUNDAM BREAKER 4 will be released only in digital format.

