The video, which you can find below, also reminds us that the game will be available from August 29th but that an Open Network Test will be available between July 18 and 20.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer that lets you see the Gundam Breaker 4 Gameplay his new action game for mecha fans.

Gundam Breaker 4 Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco explains: “As aspiring gunpla hobbyists, players will be able to put together their own mecha using parts from Over 250 iconic Mobile Suits from the entire Gundam series, and then test their creations on a virtual battlefield with up to three players in cooperative multiplayer.”

“Once players have finished building their own gunpla, they have the option to use it in a wide variety of ways. Variety of missions both offline and online. Take down bosses or battle hordes of enemy mecha to earn new parts and equip new skills. Another brand-new feature exclusive to Gundam Breaker 4 is the diorama mode. Build elaborate scenarios with a variety of backgrounds, environmental elements, and special effects, then position your gunpla creations in the perfect pose with highly articulated models.”

“Gundam Breaker 4 introduces a absolute novelty in the series: Players will be able to use two different weapons to pull off unique combos in their search for the best parts to build the perfect gunpla. Between battles, players can access a mecha workshop where they can customize their creations with new parts, as well as paints and decals.”

Gundam Breaker 4 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. We leave you with the previous official trailer.