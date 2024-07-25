BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the second Open Network Test For GUNDAM BREAKER 4which will take place next August 10th and 11th and will allow us to try out some other features and modes of the game, such as the already confirmed mode Diorama. Additionally, additional mobile suits will be made available for your use. GUNPLA personalized.

Furthermore, the debut in the series of some new units that we will find in the full game is confirmed, among which the Bound Doc which we were already able to address in the first Network Test.

ZGMF-X24S Chaos Gundam (from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY)

(from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY) ZGMF-X31S Abyss Gundam (from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY)

(from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY) ZGMF-X88S Gaia Gundam (from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY)

(from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY) NRX-055 Bass Doc (from Mobile Suit Z Gundam)

(from Mobile Suit Z Gundam) RMS-179 GM II Semi-Striker (from Mobile Suit Gundam UC)

(from Mobile Suit Gundam UC) Dong Zhuo Providence Gundam (SD unit from SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden)

Below you can watch the livestream dedicated to the game where the Diorama mode is shown in detail. GUNDAM BREAKER 4 will be available from August 29th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 – Livestream vol. 3

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street RPG Site