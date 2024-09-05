If you read our preview a few weeks ago, you know what to say about Gundam Breaker 4 there was a lot, and now that we have our hands on the full version, we really have a lot to add! Something we would not have expected after having thoroughly examined what seemed to be a beta of a finished product. Now, however, we will tell you about it in a review.

The game structure

Besides the tutorial, the first thing we did was start the story mode, in which only some missions from the “Quest” mode were available, but also the other modes added by the developers.

The story mode is characterized by hilarious dialogues among the AI-controlled characters that will help you during your adventure, but after having catapulted ourselves into the action we noticed that the to unfold of each mission, it’s absolutely identical for all of them: it involves facing three waves, that is, groups of enemy Gunpla, during the third of which the boss of the end of the mission (which can be multiple Gundams together, or just one of enormous size). The story is composed of seven chapterseach of which has five missions (about twenty hours to reach the credits at standard level), and each mission will have a score. Based on that and the time it takes to complete each wave of enemies, you will be awarded a vote. You will also get new pieces to customize your Gunpla in the appropriate editorwhich we will talk about very soon.

A Robot War

Your objective will obviously always be to kill all the enemies on the screen, using the weapons you have chosen and, only rarely, also to defend space bases and objectives that if destroyed will result in the end of the mission. You will have at your disposal three lives with a energy bar of your team that you can heal through specific abilities, which you will recharge by killing as many enemies as possible. Obviously if you die, your AI companions will be able to revive you – and we can assure you that they will be useful, especially with the fights with certain truly fearsome bosses. Speaking of the bossThe clashes they will be really gripping (as well as the music that accompanies them) and will be interspersed with animated interludes and dialogues with triumphal tones. We can assure you that they have entertained us a lot, as you will have to find precise strategies to face them, finding weak points to hit in a limited fraction of time, which will temporarily knock the boss down giving you a chance to hit it with everything you have available.

Obviously, both with bosses and normal enemies, you will have to be careful. don’t lose pieces along the waywhich we remind you, will automatically return to you, allowing you to quickly resume the use of your Gunpla without compromising the action (for example, without a head you will not be able to use the lock-on on enemies, etc.). The bosses, moreover, will have different energy bars and will increase their repertoire of attacks as the fight intensifies towards the end. We recommend that you empower yourself properly in the appropriate editorin order to get out alive, otherwise it will be very hard to beat them.

The other modes

Another mode where you can try your hand at using your powered up Gunpla is the This Modewhich is a mode similar to the story, but without interludes, with different missions but with a similar structure (with different enemies and objects). But it doesn’t end there: at the end of each chapter, Bandai Namco, thought it would be a good idea to let us unlock new modes of play as the Bounty Hunter and the Survival Modeor the most peaceful and relaxing Diorama Mode. In the first you will have to choose opponents to face managed by the AI, that once defeated will give you unique pieces to customize your Gunpla. In the second, you will have to face endless waves of enemies, and where upon death you will be rewarded with increasingly rare pieces depending on the result. But be careful! You will be alone without the help of the AI, you will have only one life available, and the various waves of enemies will be interspersed with the fearsome bosses of the game. Finally, the third, is what every single Gunpla modeler has always dreamed of and never had. Yes, because, let’s remember, this game is based on the popularity of Gunpla, or the model kits to build produced by Bandai in HG, MG, PG and RG scale, all obviously present in the game. We are talking about well 250 models from which you can draw to build your ultimate Gunpla.

For the customization Bandai Namco has I really thought of everything: do you know that once you finish each mission you will be rewarded not only with powerful and rare items but also with a good amount of GP? Well, there is a real shop inside the game which will not only sell you the pieces based on the model kit you are looking for, but will also allow you to buy the pieces to build your diorama in the appropriate mode. The main part, however, lies in thegame editoror, truly majestic and cared for in every part, much more than in the previous chapters, as each single component will not only have dedicated statistics, as in Armored Corebut it will be customizable with decals, emblems, and even the Build Parts that the most expert modelers know very well together with the Metal Parts. Once assembled, you can use the Test mode to test the progress or regression of your Gunpla. Are you not happy enough with all this? Well then know that Story Mode, Quest Mode, Survival Mode and Bounty Hunter are all available to be played together with friends online in co-opand you can also create real Clans in the dedicated section. Finally, of course there is no shortage of gallery mode and the photo mode.

A blunt Gunpla?

During our test on PS5 we can say that the game always runs smoothly, 60fpseven in the more chaotic phasesmanaging to maintain a high level of quality and frenetic action for incredible battles, where at a standard we found it difficult (in the story mode) only if we were not sufficiently combative. The models are well made, and with this new graphics engine we did not notice any texture problems, which instead highlight the blows inflicted between melee weapons and distance, with incredible explosions and a visually stunning effect when you come into contact with the opponent.

Furthermore, among all the languages ​​available for the game, there is also Italian, or for purists it is also in Japanese both spoken and written. The music is very rhythmic, captivating as always, and appropriate with the game action, always frenetic.

