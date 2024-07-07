BANDAI-NAMCO And Craft & Master they announced that in GUNDAM BREAKER 4 there will be a collaboration with PAC-MAN. In fact, within the game it will be possible to face a level entirely inspired by the famous NAMCO mascotwith unique enemies and the chance to obtain exclusive decals for our Mobile Suits.

Before leaving you with the collaboration trailer, I remind you that An Open Network Test will be held from July 18th to 20th for the game, you can find more information in our previous article. Enjoy!

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 x PAC-MAN – Trailer

