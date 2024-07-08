Fans of Gundam Breaker will be able to celebrate the 11th anniversary of this franchise with the Open Network Test for consoles of its fourth installment.

The demo version of the game will be available from July 18 to 20 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It will then be officially released on August 29 for PC (Steam) and the aforementioned consoles.

The Open Network Test players Gundam Breaker 4 They will be able to create their own Gunplas and play alongside their friends in the multiplayer Mobile Suit battle mode.

In this title you can customize your Gunplas from 20 mobile suits, obtaining a sample of the more than 250 suits that the full version will include. To get them, players will have to collect loot by breaking pieces during their battles to improve their components and be able to face greater challenges.

Source: Bandai Namco

Here are the schedules:

July 17, 10 p.m. Central Mexico Time: Pre-download begins for PlayStation® and Nintendo Switch™ consoles.

July 18, 6pm Central Mexico Time – 10pm PDT: ONT available

July 18, 11pm CST: 4-hour maintenance; ONT unavailable

July 19, 3am Central Mexico Time – 8am Central Mexico Time: ONT available

July 19, 20:00 – July 20, 24:00 Mexico Central Time: ONT available

We also recommend: Top 5 Most Promising Games for the Rest of 2024

Gundam Breaker 4: New features in the franchise

Gundam Breaker 4 will bring new features never before seen in the series, such as being able to use two different weapons to perform unique combos; the game will have voices in English and Japanese for the first time; and finally, the Diorama function: a map customizer where you can create epic images and unforgettable battles.

Tell us, will you try this Open Network Test? Let us know on the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.