In case you were unfortunate enough to play NEW GUNDAM BREAKERa terrifying experiment of 2018 whose failure has clearly pushed the European division of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment to publish all subsequent tie-ins of Gundam in digital only (in short, relegating the franchise to the miserable circle generally reserved, with rare exceptions, for small projects or forewarned failures), you could look with suspicion or even feel total indifference towards the imminent GUNDAM BREAKER 4ignoring how the latest effort of CRAFTS & MASTERS is actually different from the above-mentioned disgrace.

Reminding you that GUNDAM BREAKER 4 will be available from August 29, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PCI’ll tell you five things that you should absolutely know about the game, and that in my opinion will make you change your mind about the brand GUNDAM BREAKER.

1 – THIS IS NOT YOUR USUAL TIE-IN!

Whether it’s about Gundam, Naruto or Dragon Ballwhen you find yourself with a video game based on an anime, you expect – at least in most cases – to be able to retrace its events at least partially. The episodes of the series GUNDAM BREAKERon the other hand, do not offer any of this, as the creature of the Japanese studio CRAFTS & MASTERS invites the player to take on the role of a model kit enthusiastthen encouraging him to create customized units and take part in authentic competitions between GUNPLA.

Despite BANDAI preferred not to reveal many details about the story mode of GUNDAM BREAKER 4we know that this will be set six years after the events of GUNDAM BREAKER 3 and which will somehow be connected to the events of GUNDAM BREAKER MOBILE (unfortunate free-to-play application for iOS and Android that unfortunately closed its doors in June 2023). The GUNPLA Battle Simulator which in the previous game allowed model kit fanatics to challenge each other has evolved beyond all expectations, moving from the arcade sphere to colonize home platforms as well, and taking the name of GUNPLA Battle Blaze: Beyond Borders (GB4, precisely). Our anonymous alter-ego will be a beginner this time around who, together with his clan, will progressively increase his reputation, attracting the attention of Master experts and taking part in the new tournament called Clan Battle.

Although in GUNDAM BREAKER 4 characters introduced in the third iteration of the saga will appear, a full understanding of the story will not require previous knowledge, which is why the action of BANDAI-NAMCO represents a perfect entry point for those who have not yet approached the brand. The detractors of NEW GUNDAM BREAKERmoreover, they will be able to breathe a sigh of relief when they learn that GUNDAM BREAKER 4 It won’t have the tedious romantic visual novel component that was so hated in the 2018 installment.

2 – Total customization

As you may have guessed by now, in GUNDAM BREAKER the user’s purpose is to to create some GUNPLA unique and increasingly powerful. In order to achieve this goal, the player must therefore participate in the various missions of the package, which from time to time throw different opponents at him, and literally tear them to pieces to get hold of their components. Where common enemies such as Mobile Suit mass-produced items drop parts frequently, end-of-level bosses or any axes faced during the various tasks have slightly lower drop rates, so to bring home the desired pieces – such as backpacks or weapons of particular units – it may be necessary to shoot them down several times.

Once back in the giant hangar that serves as the main hub, and which in GUNDAM BREAKER 4 has finally been revisited and expanded, the player is free to examine the loot, choose which pieces to keep and then modify their GUNPLA with the newly obtained components. As the fourth numbered episode of the brand includes the beauty of over 250 Mobile Suit coming from the countless works that make up the cross-media franchise of Gundamthe user really has the possibility to create unique mecha, also because the customization allows to choose and mix head, torso, arms, legs, backpack and weapons of completely different units. If you have ever imagined to mount the head of a Zaku on the bust of the Wing Gundamattach arms and legs from four units at the antipodes, and perhaps complete the assembly with the wings of the Freedom Gundam or with the0 Gundam Raiser 00now you can finally do it. If we add to this that each installed piece can be repainted, without forgetting the possibility of adding decals, the only limit is represented by the player’s imagination.

3 – Mission structure and multiplayer

Unlike the missions of GUNDAM BREAKER 3which were set in single-level maps and therefore required a minimum amount of exploration between firefights, the tasks offered by the new creature of BANDAI NAMCOr they catapult the player into small areas, so that he can defeat all nearby enemies and reinforcements on standby. Once an area is cleared, the clan of the Master is immediately teleported to the next one, where another wave of enemies awaits him. The aforementioned fencing is repeated until reaching the final area, where it is necessary to demolish a maximum of three boards or alternatively taste the fury of a Master Grade (a GUNPLA decidedly more bulky than the normal opponents, which in comparison are nothing but insignificant High Grade).

In addition to the story missions and other optional tasks, the completion of which is essential to replenish your supply of components, in GUNDAM BREAKER 4 We will also find an asynchronous multiplayer mode called Bounty Hunterwhere our task will be to destroy groups of three GUNPLA created by other users, and that once deleted will give us points to spend in the appropriate shop to further expand our collection of pieces and decals. Bearing in mind that all the aforementioned activities can be done both alone and in the company of two friends (or even two complete strangers recruited through matchmaking), the gameplay formula of GUNDAM BREAKER 4 It offers the same enjoyment as any other episode of MONSTERHUNTERalso because the two series have many elements in common.

4 – New: Dual wield and the possibilities offered by the second weapon

Compared to the aforementioned GUNDAM BREAKER 3his royal heir does not limit himself to expanding the number of GUNPLA playable, including in its roster historical absentees, such as the Saviour or theAbyss Gundamor equally tasty novelties, such as the Gundam Aerial driven by the protagonist of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. On the contrary, when it came to reworking the playful recipe so appreciated in the numbered chapters of the saga, the boys of CRAFTS & MASTERS they have thought well to implement a completely new feature. Unlike what happened in the past, the GUNPLA can now equip two different arms and arm them with two weapons each, one melee and one firearm. As a result, the melee combos are more frenetic than ever and come close to the frenetic pace that characterizes the stylish action category (especially if you decide to opt for the Dual Wieldas the undersigned did during the two Network Test held by (BANDAI NAMCO)while the ability to open fire with two long-range weapons – whose shots are always limited and reload as the seconds pass – greatly enhances the phases of long-distance combat, encouraging the Master to continuously alternate the two solutions to dominate the playing field.

Add to the above the EX special techniques usually guaranteed by special backpacks, such as the one from SFreedom Gundam Trike or of the Double X Gundamand nothing will really be able to stop your mecha, also because during the tests the difficulty of the hack’n’slash seemed low overall. In this regard, I hope that the final product will prove to be more challenging, especially at the higher challenge levels.

5 – Distribution: Launch Edition, Collector’s, which versions are digital only and where to get it physically

As mentioned at the beginning, in Europe GUNDAM BREAKER 4 Unfortunately it will only be released digitallyalthough it is possible to pre-order one on the publisher’s official store Collector’s Edition physics which, in addition to the game code to redeem on STEAMincludes a fantastic steelbook, the digital soundtrack, the Season Pass and other DLCs, and last but not least a GUNPLA Entry Grade of the Gunbarrel Strike Gundam limited edition.

