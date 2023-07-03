













Gundam becomes a trend and presents its first anime made with Unreal Engine







Although it is not the first anime that I use Unreal EngineYes, it is the first project with an important franchise of the size of Gundam that will make use of the tools of Epic Games. Of course, it’s worth noting that the anime style is anything but traditional, but the presentation is far from run-of-the-mill CGI.

Source: Sunrise

On the other hand, the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will be a series of six 30-minute episodes that will be available worldwide and whose story will focus on the European front during the One Year War for which this anime is known.

The protagonist is Iria Sorari. The mechas that we appreciated were the Zaku II of Zeon and the RT-78, the mobile suit of the Federation.

Source: Sunrise

The director in charge of this project will be Erasmus Brosdau, who gave a message to those attending the Anime Expo 2023 in the dashboard Bandai Namco Filmworks.

Celia Massinghambest known for her work on DC Legends of Tomorrow and Ladies in Black, provided both her voice and motion capture for the character of Iría Sorari.

The anime producers sunrise and safe house worked closely with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine to get this project off the ground

We’ll see if this project is to the liking of the fans, especially since it can be seen that the Unreal Engine can be used for more things than video games.

