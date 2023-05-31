BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that from today it is finally available on pc through Steam the largest free-to-play ever dedicated to the saga of Gundams landed in the West, that is MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2already available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Below we can see the launch trailer of the title, which features over 350 usable mobile suits from all productions sunrise set in the calendar universal centuryfrom the One Year War of the First Series to Unicornfrom Thunderbolt to Narratives.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 – Launch Trailer

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 COMES TO PC TODAY Bandai Namco Europe has announced that MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 is available for PC via Steam. Already available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the free-to-play multiplayer action game is recruiting PC pilots: Mobile Suits from around the world can fight for survival in 6v6 online battles across 17 maps inspired by iconic locations from the anime. But the fight doesn’t stop with the Mobile Suits: pilots can step out of their mechas to repair other units, plant bombs on enemy bases and call in fire support (and these infantry battles could be just what you need to win the fight). By spending their DP, the in-game currency that is earned in combat, pilots can also customize one of the 350 Mobile Suits to get the best combination for how they play. They can also spend time at the Base Camp interacting with other players before the next battle. MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 is available for free for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment