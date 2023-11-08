













Gundam announces collaboration with Scuderia AlphaTauri for the Las Vegas Grand Prix









This collaboration between gundam and AlphaTauri It will work as follows: The RX-78 2 and the XVX-016 Aerial will support the Japanese pilot Yuki Tsunoda during the weekend of November 16-18 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

During this competition we will see the Japanese driver drive his car with details of the RX-78, which is the most famous mecha from the aforementioned anime. Likewise, his pilot’s suit will have some resemblance to the suit of Amuro Ray in the series.

If that’s not enough, we also have an illustration of the AlphaTauri driver inspired by Amuro. Figures from the collaboration will even be sold for modeling lovers.

Tsunoda is currently in position 14 in Formula 1 and the Scuderia of which it is a part is owned by the company. Red Bull.

The Gundam alluding to AlphaTauri

As we mentioned before, a Gundam alluding to the AlphaTauri Scuderia will be released. It is worth noting that this is a “High Grade” model, that is, it is one of good quality and that you can or cannot paint (ideally, you should).

Source: Sunrise

“One of the longest-running science fiction franchises in the world, Gundam has always been able to connect with fans around the world with its prominent themes of heroism, resistance to adversity, and overcoming enormous obstacles, mirroring reality in fiction. The life challenges that F1 drivers face in each and every race”said Karim Farghaly, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

“We partnered with Scuderia AlphaTauri because of their vision and cooperation in helping bring Gundam to the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. Prix, in a way that will be memorable and meaningful to both F1 fans and Gundam fans alike.”.

