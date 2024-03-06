Dynit has just announced that the first of the new collector's boxes for Gundamwhich will contain the six-episode OVA series Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocketwill be available in Italy starting from May.

The edition will be printed in a limited run, so it is necessary reserve your copy by April 5th. The box will contain discs in both formats and a 42-page booklet. Below we can see a trailer, after which we include the technical details on the edition. We remind you that the series is already available for streaming on Prime Video.

According to the information reported on Amazonon the pre-order page, the box set will cost €59.99 and will be available from May 29th. You can book it by following this link.

Mobile Suit Gundam 0080 – Limited Edition Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket Finally in Italy the miniseries set during the One Year War! Order closing: 5 April 2024

(ATTENTION: the print run will be calibrated based on the orders received, we therefore recommend booking quickly) Universal Century 0079. When the Principality of Zeon learns of the construction of a new Gundam, the Cyclops unit is sent to the civilian colony of Libot to investigate. Their newest member, Bernard “Bernie” Wiseman, is shot down in action and meets young Alfred “Al” Izuruha, who dreams of mobile suits and space battles. Al considers Bernie a friend but doesn't realize the potential danger he finds himself in. The situation gets even worse when his neighbor, Christina “Chris” Mackenzie, returns home with a new “government job.” She is really the test pilot of the top-secret Gundam Alex: the target of Bernie's mission! Over the course of the story, three lives will be changed forever by this little war. Extra Contents:

All That Gundam

Music clips

Opening & Ending credits without credits

Original Japanese trailers & PVs

Italian TRailer

D-trailers Technical features:

BLUE RAY DISC

VIDEO MPEG4-AVC / 1080P / 1.33.1

AUDIO Italian DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

SUBTITLES

Italian DVD DISC

VIDEO Color / Mpeg-2, 4:3 / 1.33.2

Italian Dolby Digital 2.0

Japanese Dolby Digital 2.0

SUBTITLES

Italian STAFF Original Story

Hajime Yatate, Yoshiyuki Tomino Mecha Design

Kunio Okawara, Mika Akitaka Producer

Minoru Takanashi (BANDAI) CAST ALFRED IZURUHA

Giorgia Venditti CHAY

Francesco Valeri CHRISTINA MACKENZIE

Luisa D'Aprile STEINER HARDY

Pier Luigi Astore DOLORES HAYES

Beatrice Maruffa TELCOTT

David Capone

Source: Dynit