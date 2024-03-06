Dynit has just announced that the first of the new collector's boxes for Gundamwhich will contain the six-episode OVA series Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocketwill be available in Italy starting from May.
The edition will be printed in a limited run, so it is necessary reserve your copy by April 5th. The box will contain discs in both formats and a 42-page booklet. Below we can see a trailer, after which we include the technical details on the edition. We remind you that the series is already available for streaming on Prime Video.
According to the information reported on Amazonon the pre-order page, the box set will cost €59.99 and will be available from May 29th. You can book it by following this link.
Mobile Suit Gundam 0080 – Limited Edition Trailer
Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
Finally in Italy the miniseries set during the One Year War!
Order closing: 5 April 2024
(ATTENTION: the print run will be calibrated based on the orders received, we therefore recommend booking quickly)
Universal Century 0079. When the Principality of Zeon learns of the construction of a new Gundam, the Cyclops unit is sent to the civilian colony of Libot to investigate. Their newest member, Bernard “Bernie” Wiseman, is shot down in action and meets young Alfred “Al” Izuruha, who dreams of mobile suits and space battles. Al considers Bernie a friend but doesn't realize the potential danger he finds himself in. The situation gets even worse when his neighbor, Christina “Chris” Mackenzie, returns home with a new “government job.” She is really the test pilot of the top-secret Gundam Alex: the target of Bernie's mission! Over the course of the story, three lives will be changed forever by this little war.
Extra Contents:
All That Gundam
Music clips
Opening & Ending credits without credits
Original Japanese trailers & PVs
Italian TRailer
D-trailers
Technical features:
BLUE RAY DISC
VIDEO MPEG4-AVC / 1080P / 1.33.1
AUDIO Italian DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0
Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0
SUBTITLES
Italian
DVD DISC
VIDEO Color / Mpeg-2, 4:3 / 1.33.2
Italian Dolby Digital 2.0
Japanese Dolby Digital 2.0
SUBTITLES
Italian
STAFF
Original Story
Hajime Yatate, Yoshiyuki Tomino
Mecha Design
Kunio Okawara, Mika Akitaka
Producer
Minoru Takanashi (BANDAI)
CAST
ALFRED IZURUHA
Giorgia Venditti
CHAY
Francesco Valeri
CHRISTINA MACKENZIE
Luisa D'Aprile
STEINER HARDY
Pier Luigi Astore
DOLORES HAYES
Beatrice Maruffa
TELCOTT
David Capone
Source: Dynit
