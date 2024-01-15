This morning Dynit announced that, one day earlier than expected, the two new series of Gundam announced for Italy are already available on Prime Video with dubbing in Italian. It's about Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in your pocket and of Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Teamtwo OVA series set in Universal Century from the One Year War.

Below you can find the synopses of the two series.

Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: The War in Your Pocket (6 episodes)

A group of Zeon special forces infiltrates a colony to gather information on a new Gundam unit. Alfred Izuruha, a 10-year-old student, befriends a Zeon pilot named Bernie after he is shot down during a fight with his Zaku.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team (13 episodes)

UC 0079: In the midst of the One Year War, Second Lieutenant Shiro Amada is transferred to Southeast Asia to command the Eighth Platoon, a small group of soldiers who fly RX-79 Gundam-type units. During the skirmishes in the jungle, he will face Norris Packard, Zeon's ace pilot.

Source: Prime Video