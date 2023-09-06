The official site Gundam.info announced the list of animated series of Mobile Suit Gundam which will be streamed for free via YouTube starting this September. In a few days we will have five series available to watch in the original language.

The first of them, available from Friday 8 SeptemberAnd Mobile Suit Gundam 002007 TV series set in the calendar A.D. The September 9th instead, the four television series dedicated to the universe of gods will follow GUNPLAthat is to say Gundam Build Fighters, Gundam Build Fighters Try, Gundam Build Divers and Gundam Build Divers Re:RISEahead of the sequel’s release Gundam Build Metaversethe three-episode miniseries scheduled for October.

It is not yet clear if it will be possible to watch the series with subtitles in Italian or only in English, we will keep you updated as soon as they are online. As always, these series will be available on the official channel for a limited time, we advise you to take advantage of them.

・MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM 00: 8 September

・GUNDAM BUILD FIGHTERS: September 9

・GUNDAM BUILD FIGHTERS TRY: September 9

・GUNDAM BUILD DIVERS: September 9

・GUNDAM BUILD DIVERS Re:RISE: September 9



Source: Gundam. info