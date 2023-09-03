Gunbrella has one exit date official, announced by doinksoft and Devolver Digital with a new trailer: the game will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch starting September 13, at a price of €14.99.

As you may have read in our tried of Gunbrella, we are faced with a Metroidvania-style action platformer endowed with undoubted peculiarities, starting from the weapon that is brandished by the protagonist of the adventure.

In fact, we can use a umbrella-shaped rifle modular, upgradeable according to the objects collected during an exciting campaign, in which we will find ourselves facing many different enemies and huge bosses that threaten the world.