Gunbrella has one exit date official, announced by doinksoft and Devolver Digital with a new trailer: the game will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch starting September 13, at a price of €14.99.
As you may have read in our tried of Gunbrella, we are faced with a Metroidvania-style action platformer endowed with undoubted peculiarities, starting from the weapon that is brandished by the protagonist of the adventure.
In fact, we can use a umbrella-shaped rifle modular, upgradeable according to the objects collected during an exciting campaign, in which we will find ourselves facing many different enemies and huge bosses that threaten the world.
Under my gunbrella, ella, ella
Determined to avenge the killing of his family, accomplished using the Gunbrella that was left at the crime scene, the protagonist of the game sets out for a setting halfway between western and cyberpunkeven endowed with Lovecraftian contaminations.
On his way he will find many characters to interact with and who will tell him stories, enriching an intriguing narrative sector and offering us new missions to complete.
