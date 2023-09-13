Let’s see the list of the first international votes:

Also Gunbrella by doinksoft, published by Devolver Digital, is added to the list of titles to play at all costs this 2023, thanks to the excellent marks received by critics in the first reviews. To celebrate the achievement, let’s first look at the launch trailer .

What the reviews say

In terms of judgments, reviewers praised the physics, platforming mechanics, and pace of the game. The most critical reviews, however with scores from 8 upwards (for now it only has a seven), highlight the duration of around six hours as the only real flaw, which makes one wish for something more at the end of the experience.

The substance, however, is that it is a title worth playing, with the authors of the cute Gato Roboto having hit the mark again, considering that the cost of the game it is only €14.79.