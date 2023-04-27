Snly shots in a gun-ridden United States have caused as much perplexity as the one on Kaylin Gillis. The 20-year-old was fatally injured by a bullet from homeowner Kevin Monahan two weeks ago while she was in a car.

Gillis and a group of friends had been on a Saturday night near rural Hebron, upstate New York, looking for the home of an acquaintance who had invited them to a party. When the friends reached the driveway of Monahan’s house around 10 p.m., which they had mistaken for that of their acquaintance, the 65-year-old opened fire with a rifle. Gillis collapsed, hit. The procession of two cars and a motorcycle had already realized they had gone to the wrong address and were about to leave Monahan’s property.

After the fatal shot, the friends had to drive a few miles with the lifeless Gillis at their side before they could call 911. There is no cell phone reception in the remote region bordering Vermont. “To have this man sit on his patio and shoot a car without warning makes me furious. I pray he dies in prison,” Andy Gillis, Kaylin’s father and corrections officer, vented afterwards.

The shooter walked free

A few days before Gillis was shot dead, America had been rocked by another fatal act of self-defense. In Kansas City, Missouri, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot in the head and arm while picking up his younger brothers. As the family later reported, the student had rung the wrong doorbell. When charges were brought against the shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, a few days later, prosecutors did not rule out a “racist component”. Yarl is black, Lester is white.

The shooter later stated that he thought the 16-year-old was a burglar. While Yarl was in hospital recovering from his injuries, Lester was released on bail. President Joe Biden called Yarl and his mother a few days later, invited them to the White House and promised to work for stricter gun control.

Almost four weeks before the shootings in New York and Missouri, Biden had issued an executive order asking the American judiciary to enforce the background checks required for gun purchases more strictly, to prosecute violations of regulations on the safe storage of weapons and to consider the regulations signed last summer as historic implement the vowed Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, including gun bans for domestic violence and mental disorders.

Were the shooters right?

The United States also continues to struggle with gun self-defense, known as the Castle Doctrine and Stand Your Ground. The debate over the fortress tenet and ‘hold your ground’ maxim, which may allow for deadly force when life and limb is at risk, has now been reignited by the shooting of Gillis and Yarl. Were the shooters right?

Missouri, where Yarl was shot, is one of about 30 American states that have passed Castle Doctrine or Stand Your Ground legislation. In New York, where Kaylin Gillis died on April 15, the rules are less clear. The laws prescribe a “duty to withdraw” from encounters in public places. At the same time, they allow residents of the state to use “deadly force” under the “Castle Doctrine” if they feel threatened at home.

Where the principle of “Stand Your Ground” ends in public places is also the concern of the Texas judiciary. A few days after Gillis and Yarl were shot, two cheerleaders were shot after they accidentally tried to get into someone else’s car outside a supermarket. As the youths drove away in their own car, the driver fired five shots at them. In Texas, too, “deadly force” is allowed in the event of a threat.

Too generous an interpretation of the law

Since the police could not see any danger from the cheerleaders, the alleged shooter, a 25-year-old, was arrested. As in Missouri and New York, the judiciary in Texas is preparing to deal with the upcoming criminal case against him also about “keep your place”, the self-defense outside of one’s own home.

For years, organizations like the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence have criticized the liberal interpretation of the law. “The regulations allow people to use deadly force in public, knowing that they could protect themselves from a violent confrontation by simply withdrawing,” the San Francisco-based center warns. The organization estimates that 30 to 50 Americans are killed every month due to the disproportionate use of firearms.

The Giffords Law Center sees the fact that the gun lobby National Rifle Association (NRA) has been enforcing the passage of Fortress Principles and “Keep Your Place” laws in the individual states for almost 20 years as a threat under the guise of self-defense. Again and again the organization reminds of the case of Trayvon Martin. The black youth was shot dead in Florida in early 2012 by self-proclaimed neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman after buying candy. Zimmerman was acquitted after being charged with murder with conditional intent. With the support of the NRA, Florida seven years earlier became the first American state to pass new Stand Your Ground legislation.