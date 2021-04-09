Joe Biden wants to keep an election promise and presents rules to curb gun violence in the USA. The president gets emotional.

USA: 43,000 people died from firearms in 2020.

Joe Biden * introduces ordinances on April 8th to reduce gun violence.

Above all, the US President * warns urgently against so-called ghost weapons.

Update from April 9, 8:12 a.m.: Joe Biden’s current move seems more than overdue. In the USA there was another shootout with – in some cases life-threatening – seriously injured. In a furniture factory in the state of Texas, an attacker shot and killed a person on Thursday and injured several others, the police said.

The incident occurred shortly after the US president presented measures against gun violence (see previous update).

According to the police, the alleged perpetrator was on the run. The background to the crime in the city of Bryan was initially unclear. Since the end of March there had been a series of particularly serious firearms incidents, each with several deaths in the United States.

Update from April 8th, 10 p.m .: US President Joe Biden presented measures against gun violence in the rose garden of the White House this Thursday (local time).

Gun violence in the US: Joe Biden introduces several ordinances aimed at containment

“That so many people die by gun violence in America every day is an eyesore on the character of our nation,” said Biden. “There have been enough prayers, now is the time to act.” Biden referred to several massacres and called gun violence an “epidemic”. For example, the 46th President of the United States presented several ordinances to curb gun violence.

Stricter rules are to be enacted for so-called ghost weapons, which can be assembled by the users themselves and have no serial numbers. New specifications should also apply to upgraded pistols. At the same time, Biden called on Congress to take further measures by law. Among other things, the president demands a ban on the sale of assault rifles and more extensive background checks for gun buyers. However, it is highly uncertain whether a majority will be found in Congress.

Gun violence in the USA: Joe Biden warns of so-called ghost weapons

First report from April 8th: Munich / Washington, DC – Above all, “ghost weapons” are on the agenda of US President Joe Biden. Guns assembled by the owners themselves without serial numbers. In crimes committed with such “ghost weapons”, the perpetrators are often difficult to determine, explained the White House *. Biden wants to introduce measures this Thursday (April 8th) to curb the gun violence.

Before his election, Biden campaigned for a tightening of gun law – with which he set himself apart from then incumbent Donald Trump *. Trump was closely associated with the powerful gun lobby, the NRA. In the meantime, Biden is under heavy pressure from party colleagues of his Democrats * to follow up on his promises with deeds.

Gun violence in the US: Dead in California, Colorado and Georgia

This pressure is after the recent bloodbaths in the US gone up.

A few days ago in the city of Orange, California, a man shot four people, including a nine-year-old child, in an office building. In March, a man in Colorado shot dead ten people in a supermarket in a supermarket. Previously, a gun attack on three massage parlors in Georgia * killed eight people, including six women of Asian origin.

Biden wants stricter gun laws – but apparently no significant tightening

What does Biden advocate?

Stricter background checks on gun purchases.

A ban on assault rifles of a military nature (such as the widespread AR-15).

However, these two are among the measures that Biden himself now wants to introduce Not.

A high-ranking White House employee described the measures that Biden wants to set out this Thursday as “first steps”. They were aimed primarily at the “ghost weapons” that are built with the help of 3D printers. Background checks are not yet required for the purchase of the assembly sets.

In addition, Biden should plan:

Help for authorities in the fight against violence in the communities.

Produced the first comprehensive U.S. firearms trade report since 2000.

Gun law in the USA: No tightening under Obama either – and certainly not under Trump

Attempts by the Democrats to tighten the gun law have repeatedly failed in the past few decades, and even the former President Barack Obama made little progress on the whole. The powerful gun lobby NRA has many allies in the US Congress, especially in the Republican Party *.

In his office, Trump vigorously advocated the right to private gun possession and, despite the massacre in Las Vegas (2017, 58 dead) and the school massacre in Parkland (2018, 17 dead), he refrained from any major initiatives to tighten gun law.

According to the Gun Violence Archive website, more than 43,000 people were killed by firearms in the United States in 2020. However, this number also includes suicides.