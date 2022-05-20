the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) defended this Thursday (May 19, 2022) the expansion of the population’s access to the carrying of weapons, one of the main banners of Bolsonarism. According to the president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL), firearm is “the best remedy for madness or even vagrancy”.

The congressman made the statement on his profile on twitter, while sharing a circuit of a grocery store being robbed by a man with a knife. It is not possible to identify the date or location of the episode. In the video, the owner of the trade makes favorable comments to the arms agenda.

See the publication:

Firearm: the best remedy for madness or even vagrancy. It is better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it. pic.twitter.com/hJu0F2qBfS — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) May 19, 2022

Search PowerDate held in April this year shows that 33% of the Brazilian population advocates that the federal government facilitate the purchase of firearms. The majority (62%), however, is against the measure. Another 5% did not respond.

Making the sale, possession and possession of weapons more flexible has been one of Bolsonaro’s and his family’s flags since the election campaign. Currently, Brazil has more than 1 million regularized weapons. Read more here.

On more than one occasion, the president defended arming the population. “Everyone has to buy a rifle, man. Armed people will never be enslaved”, he said in August of last year.