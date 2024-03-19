President La Russa addressed the student in a 'light-hearted' way





He mimed the gun gesture with his handspointing it' against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni while the Prime Minister's communications to the Senate were underway. A student from the Righi scientific high school in Rome who attended the session with the class caused confusion this afternoon in Madame's Palaceto; a teacher immediately intervened, lowering his arm and a clerk also scolded him. The boy, a minor and sitting in the front row, then apologized for that gesture which evokes the terrible years of lead (it was the P38 mimed in the marches) and which now lives in the videos of trappers playing at being bosses.

Meloni, later said she was struck “that such a gesture occurs in a Chamber like this on the anniversary of the death of Marco Biagia servant of the institutions, of the State who paid with his life for his availability towards the institutions”. The political indignation therefore did not take as long as the reaction of the school, the well-known Righi high school, renowned for science in the center of Rome. “We will hire a disciplinary measure” against the boy, said the principal, Cinzia Giacomobono, contacted by telephone by ANSA.

“In our high school we know that there are students from the extreme left, critical of the government, and students from the far right. Everything the kids can do is not predictable, we teach the kids the values ​​of democracy and respect every day. The class council will evaluate what to do, based on the school regulations and the seriousness of what has been done. We are sorry, we apologize, no one expected it”, added the head teacher. The senior commissioner immediately dealt with the matter, Gaetano Nastri (FdI), who met the teacher after the incident: the teacher stigmatized the behavior and the protagonist. An inappropriate gesture was then downplayed by Nastri, who made it known that the boy is already sorry and has apologised.

Shortly before, the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russawhen the Chamber resumed for the general discussion on the Prime Minister's communications, he mentioned the episode: “I am obliged to point out a not exactly elegant gesture, I want to be light, which occurred while I was greeting the students of a school in Rome : on the part of a student there were two fingers and a thumb raised towards the prime minister which was immediately repressed by one of the teachers who I like to point out here to condemn him in the most decisive way, even if he is a boy”.

For the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Senate Lucio Malan, it is “an unprecedented gesture. I hope that the school authorities will take adequate measures”. “That someone did not learn the lesson of the years of lead, which tore Italy apart, destroyed families, brought pain to an entire generation surrounded by the malevolent wind of intolerance. That wind must never return”, thundered the senator of Fratelli d'Italia Cinzia Pellegrino, national coordinator of the Victim Protection Department of Fratelli d'Italia.

The senator of the Brothers of Italy, Raffaele Speranzon, FdI deputy vice-president at Palazzo Madama spoke of an “insane gesture” which must be condemned by all political groups. It was a “gesture of bad taste and a sign of contempt towards the institutions” for the FI senator Licia Ronzulli, who thanked the student's teacher for “promptly intervening.” For Giulia Cosenza (FdI), the “climate of hatred and tension triggered in schools and in the squares by the left” is worrying.