Lula signed a security program that limits what was established in the Bolsonaro government

Ivan Marques, Security Secretary at OAS (Organization of American States), said the new gun ordinance is “absolutely suited to the needs of today’s Brazil” It is “returns the country to a normality that was robbed”.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed on July 21 the PAS (Security Action Program), which makes limitations to what was established in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The Bolsonaro government relaxed the rules regarding quantities and types, in addition to eliminating requirements that tried to promote control of granted weapons. This generated an arms race in Brazil and the distortion of the Disarmament Statute”, declared Marques in an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Sunday (13.Aug.2023).

“The current government’s decree rescues the original spirit of the law, is consistent with the legislation passed by Congress in 2003, while trying to correct abnormal leaps, aberrations of the Bolsonaro government’s decrees”, he stated, adding that “the new decree returns the country to a normality that was robbed”.

“It is absolutely suited to the needs of today’s Brazil”, he evaluated.

Marques said that there needs to be a program to buy back weapons that have become restricted, such as 9 mm pistols and rifles. “There must be a robust program for buybacks in the 2nd semester and we need to understand how it will work. But today, within the arms market, there are already minimally adequate control mechanisms to prevent them from falling into the illegal market.”, he stated.

The new decree determines that shooting clubs must be more than 1 km from an educational institution. About this, Marques said that it is necessary “look at the extraordinary growth” of the clubs. “Not only from a territorial point of view, of being at a safe distance, but also from a public safety point of view.”, he declared.

“We had documented cases of shell clubs, which served to facilitate access to weapons. It makes no sense to have a shooting club in a shopping center, on every corner, if we follow the logic of the spirit of the law”, he completed.

The secretary stated that “Natural” that the new rules cause a decrease in the sector, with layoffs and a drop in revenue.

“You move from a state where the market is lightly regulated to one where there is strict regulation. It is natural for there to be cooling. Now, using the argument that jobs are being lost strikes me as demagogic and appealing.”, he stated.

“If you replaced the weapon image with explosive products, people would change their reaction. We are talking about a market in firearms and ammunition, harmful instruments and catalysts for violence.“, he said.

