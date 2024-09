Democratic candidate talks about guns during conversation with talk show host Oprah Winfrey broadcast online | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who is proposing restrictions on gun purchases in the country, said that if someone breaks into her home, “they will get shot.”

She made the statement on Thursday (19), during a conversation with presenter Oprah Winfrey broadcast online.

“If anyone breaks into my house, they’re going to get shot,” Kamala said, before laughing. “I probably shouldn’t have said that, but my team will deal with that later,” she said.

The comment was made during a segment of the conversation that dealt with gun control in the United States: Kamala is in favor of measures such as strengthening background checks for firearm purchases and reinstating the federal ban on assault rifles.

The Democrat claimed that weapons of this type are “literally designed to be a tool of war” and “should not be allowed on the streets of a civil society.”

“That’s my view, Oprah. I’m not trying to take away everybody’s guns. I believe in the Second Amendment. [que trata do direito de cidadãos americanos a manter e portar armas de fogo]. It’s just common sense,” he said, about the measures he advocates.

During the ABC News debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on April 10, Kamala said that both she and her running mate, Tim Walz, are gun owners. She made the comment after Trump accused her of wanting to take away Americans’ right to keep and bear arms.