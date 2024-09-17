A gun attack took place this Tuesday, September 17, near the Bamako airportin the area where the National Gendarmerie College is located, residents of the area informed EFE, who heard shots from heavy and automatic weapons, although the number of victims is still known.

According to the criteria of

Sources said the attack began at around 5:00 a.m. local time (GMT). in the Faladie district of the Malian capitalwhen the explosions were heard.

According to EFE, heavy smoke was coming from the area. The material or human damage caused by the attack is unknown, as is the person responsible.

This country in the Sahel region, ruled by a military junta since 2020, is the scene of Continued terrorist attacks by the Islamic State (IS) and the local Al Qaeda affiliatecalled the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GAIM).

EFE