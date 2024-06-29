Apodaca, Nuevo Leon.- A armed attack left four men dead and wounded by gunshot member of the group Under Side 821 at a meeting in the Praderas II neighborhood in the municipality of Apodaca, Nuevo León.

The attack occurred in the first minutes of this Saturday, when a group of men were living together in a home on Guernica Street and were attacked with bullets by a group of people who arrived aboard a vehicle.

Neighbors in the area reported the attack to the emergency numbers and paramedics and security elements moved to the place, where confirmed the death of four peoplewhose identity was not made known.

The rap group Under Side 821 reported through social networks that Omar Thug, a member of the group, was injured by a stray bullet in the attack, who was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Experts of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office was in charge of collecting evidence in the area of ​​the attack. Likewise, elements of the Civil Force, Municipal Police of Apodaca and the National Guard guarded the place. The bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to perform the legal tests.

According to local media, there are video surveillance cameras in the area that could provide evidence in the investigation being carried out by the staff of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office.