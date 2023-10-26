WA few hours before the attack, the bar in Lewiston in the American state of Maine advertised on Facebook: Anyone who works in the catering industry would get a 25 percent discount on their bill on Wednesday evening. Nine hours later, the social network said they were “heartbroken”. In a split second, life was “turned upside down for no good reason.” Schemeges Bar and Grille Restaurant had become one of two scenes of one of the worst gun attacks in the United States in recent years.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

The male perpetrator opened fire in the bar and in a nearby bowling alley on Wednesday evening. Mugshots showed the bearded white man in a brown hoodie with an AR-15 assault rifle at the ready. Initially there was talk of 22 deaths, later American media, citing police sources, spread the information of 15 to 20 deaths. An official statement from the police was announced for Thursday. According to the mayor of the neighboring city of Auburn, the victims of “all ages” include teenagers.

Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine with around 38,000 residents. People usually leave the doors open at night because they feel so safe, residents reported to American media after the attack. According to police figures, there were 29 murders across the state of Maine last year, 15 of them due to domestic violence. Now Lewiston has become the next place that will go down in American history for serious gun attacks. It is already the attack with the most deaths this year. President Joe Biden assured Maine Governor Janet Mills of his “full support” in the evening. However, despite the recurring school shootings and attacks across the country, there is not the necessary cross-party majority in Congress to tighten gun laws nationwide.





The state of emergency in Lewiston lasted until the next day. Even around twelve hours after the crime, the alleged perpetrator – according to the police “probably armed and dangerous” – was still on the run. As American media reported, a document issued to police officers after the attack identified the 40-year-old man as a military-trained firearms trainer. The alleged reservist is said to have been admitted to a psychiatric facility for two weeks in the summer and then released again. He had previously reported hearing voices. He is said to have threatened a gun attack on a military training area.

The attack is said to have started around seven in the evening in the bowling alley; The perpetrator then drove to the bar, a good six kilometers away. The possible crime vehicle, a small white SUV, was found shortly before midnight around eight kilometers from Lewiston, according to the authorities. However, as of early Thursday, the perpetrator was still on the run. Lewiston and surrounding communities urged residents to continue to seek shelter. Authorities, schools and the renowned Bates College remained closed on Thursday.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said shortly after the attack that he was “heartbroken” about what had happened to the city and its residents. One eyewitness reported how he crawled into the bowling machine for protection, while another said he initially mistook the shots for balloons bursting. Meanwhile, several people gathered outside the Lewiston hospital on Wednesday evening trying to find out about the whereabouts of their relatives. On local station WCSH, a woman reported that her former husband and son were playing billiards in the bar in question. However, she hasn’t heard from them since then.