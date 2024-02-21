Of Health editorial team

Oral bacteria are able to promote the progression of respiratory disease by activating the so-called gamma delta T cells and M2 macrophages of the immune system

There is a link between chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a respiratory disease characterized by irreversible obstruction of the airways, and gum disease. He confirms it a study published in mSystems

There is a link between chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a respiratory disease characterized by irreversible obstruction of the airways, and gum disease. He confirms it a study published in mSystems and signed by researchers from Sichuan University (China), shedding light on the role of cells of the immune system. Periodontitis, which results from the accumulation of gingival plaquea chronic infectious disease that can be associated with various pathologies, including COPD, says Boyu Tang of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery at West China Hospital, explaining that previous studies (some conducted by his group) suggested that the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis could play an important role in oral diseases. The next step, described in the new work, was to use murine models (mice) to show how P. gingivalis can aggravate the progression of COPD.

COPD and periodontitis Researchers have shown that oral bacteria are capable of promoting the progression of respiratory disease by activating the so-called gamma delta T cells (γδ T) and the M2 macrophages of the immune system. In particular, in the lung tissues of patients with COPD and periodontitis, the activation of γδ T cells leads to increased expression of interleukin 17 (IL17) and interferon gamma (IFNγ), as well as the activation of M2 macrophages. Optimization of periodontal therapy and inhibition of γδ T cells and M2 macrophages could contribute to control of COPD progression hypothesize the authors, who for the first time have identified the crucial role of γδ T-M2 immune mechanism in mediating the progression of COPD promoted by periodontitis.

Immune cells Results that agree well with previous studies, in which Tang and colleagues discovered that, in mice infected orally with P. gingivalis, the bacteria migrated and infected lung tissue, significantly changing the respiratory tract microbiota. Further observations, with techniques such as flow cytometry and immunofluorescence, revealed that periodontitis promotes the expansion of immune cells in lung tissue. The conclusion that P. gingivalis could activate immune cells, promoting the ability to produce cytokines that worsen COPD conclude the researchers, who plan to conduct other studies on humans to confirm the mechanism.

