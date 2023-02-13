According to the Spanish authorities, these are colorful sweets that contain a high concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the main active ingredient in cannabis and causes users to get high. The effect of one candy is much greater than smoking a joint. For example, after using very small amounts, balance disorders, anxiety, paranoia, hallucinations and cardiac arrhythmia can already occur. This can also result in rapid loss of consciousness or, conversely, in agitation, violent and/or psychotic behaviour. The sweets pose a serious threat to public health, the ministry said.

The investigation began after the interception of a series of postal parcel shipments to various parts of Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany, France and Italy. The Dutchman received the orders via encrypted messages and via the so-called Deep Web, the part of the internet that is not accessible via regular search engines. Read below the tweet

The drugs were produced in a drug lab in a flat in the center of Barcelona. The Guardia Civil raided the house and arrested three people: the Dutchman and two other men of Russian and British descent. According to the ministry, they belonged to an international gang that deals in (hard) drugs on a large scale. Their identities have not been disclosed. See also Flamengo applies 3 to 0 in América-MG in the Brazilian, without any scares - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Some 70 shipments were intercepted in the lab, consisting of 5,000 marijuana sweets, 12 kilograms of marijuana and 6 kilograms of hashish. Numerous materials used for the production, packaging and distribution of the drugs were also found in the flat.

The investigation into the criminal gang is in full swing.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below:

#Gummy #bears #high #Dutchman #arrested #finding #drug #lab #Barcelona