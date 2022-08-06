The Fusobacterium nucleatum (F. nucleatum) is a common type of bacterium that proliferates in gum disease or better periodontal disease. It is a bacterium that attacks the gums and jawbone and, if left untreated, causes unstable teeth and tooth loss.

In recent years, F. nucleatum has been linked to conditions ranging from colorectal cancer to premature birth of babies. A team of scientists and colleagues from Tufts University stated in a recent study that there is a link between F. nucleatum and the Alzheimer’s disease.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Gum disease and Alzheimer’s disease: that’s why a link was thought of

“In this study, our laboratory is the first to discover that Fusobacterium nucleatum can generate systemic inflammation and even infiltrate tissues of the nervous system and exacerbate the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Jake Jinkun Chen of the link. Between Alzheimer’s and Gum Disease, Professor of Periodontology and Director of the Division of Oral Biology at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. The first author of the article is Hongle Wu, who is a postdoctoral fellow at Chen Lab at the time of the study.

In addition to causing gum disease, F. nucleatum can also generate severe generalized inflammation, which is a symptom of many chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, noted Chen, who is also a qualified pathologist and Professor in the Department of Developmental, Molecular and Chemistry Biology of the School of Medicine and Doctoral School of Biomedical Sciences.

Chen and his colleagues believe that by targeting F. nucleatum, they can slow the spread and progression of at least two epidemics: periodontal disease, which affects 47 percent of U.S. adults over the age of 30, and Alzheimer’s, which it currently affects 6.5 million Americans, and is projected to increase to over 14 million by 2060.

The latest research, conducted in mice, revealed that the F. nucleatum bacterium causes an abnormal proliferation of microglial cells, which are immune cells in the brain that normally remove damaged neurons and infections and help maintain the overall health of the nervous system. central. This excess proliferation of microglial cells also created an increased inflammatory response, the researchers found. Chronic inflammation or infection is thought to be a contributing factor in the cognitive decline that occurs as Alzheimer’s disease progresses.

"Our studies show that F. nucleatum can reduce memory and thinking skills in mice through certain signal pathways. This is a warning sign for both researchers and doctors, "Chen explained.

Possible links between gum disease and Alzheimer’s have been speculated in the past by scientists. Although the new research does not show that F. nucleatum-related periodontal disease leads directly to Alzheimer’s disease, the new study suggests that gum disease caused by the bacterium F. nucleatum and left untreated or poorly treated could exacerbate the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. . Conversely, effective treatment of periodontal disease in those with early-stage Alzheimer’s could potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer’s itself.

“Testing for bacterial load and symptom grade may someday become a way to measure the effects of F. nucleatum and manage treatment to slow the progression of both periodontal disease and Alzheimer’s,” said Chen. Their research also suggests potential drug targets that could specifically extinguish local and systemic inflammation caused by the F. nucleatum bacterium in a periodontal environment.

To best develop the study, the team of scientists is targeting their translational research to block the pathways between gum disease and not just Alzheimer’s, but other inflammation-related diseases, including type 2 diabetes as well.

Only 2% of the mRNA is translated into proteins. Ninety-eight percent of RNA is "non-coding" and has traditionally been considered to be nothing more than "junk genes". But more and more scientists, including Chen, are discovering important functions they possess.

In particular, his laboratory focuses on two non-coding ANNs. One, the microRNA, regulates the production of proteins in cells. Another, lncRNA, performs other functions to regulate gene expression and could ultimately be used to treat atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) as well as gum disease, diabetes, cancer and diabetic bone disease.

Studies from Chen’s lab have shown that a molecule called microRNA-335-5P can inhibit damage caused by periodontal pathogens. The molecule could also have a strong effect in targeting pathological molecules produced in the brain that lead to Alzheimer’s.

“MicroRNA in general suppresses gene expression and may stop the production of some proteins. MicroRNA-335-5P in particular could target three “bad” genes – DKK1, TLR-4 and PSEN-1 – all thought to be related to Alzheimer’s disease, “said the expert.