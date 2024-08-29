As we can see in the image below shared by Wario64 on X, the advertisement invites you to “preorder now”, a sign that the official announcement, which we can practically take for granted, will be followed by the immediate opening of pre-orders on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Teasing an official announcement, a banner at PAX West in Seattle revealed the “Nintendo Switch Edition” of Guilty Gear Strive confirming the arrival of the Arc System Works fighting game on the Japanese portable console.

The official announcement is probably just around the corner

The PAX West will open its doors tomorrow, Friday, August 30th and will end on Monday, September 2nd, so it’s likely that the official announcement of the Nintendo Switch version of Guilty Gear Strive will be scheduled within this timeframe.

The fighting game was originally released in June 2021 on PC, PS4, and PS5 to great acclaim from critics and fans (here’s our review, by the way). The game later landed on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in March of last year. All that was missing was a Nintendo Switch port, and it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer.

Just a few days ago there was the double Indie World + Nintendo Partner Direct event, where numerous announcements arrived from third parties, especially from Japanese software houses. Perhaps Arc System Works preferred to separate itself from this event to ensure that Guilty Gear Strive would not be overshadowed by all the other Nintendo Switch games presented for the occasion. In this sense, it is a real shame that the official announcement was preceded by a banal advertising billboard.