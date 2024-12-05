Galletas Gullón, the century-old company that is the leader in the biscuit sector and the main manufacturer in Europe, celebrates an important milestone in its sustainability strategy by reducing its scope 3 emissions by 16% in the last two years.

These emissions include not only those derived from the company’s direct operations, but also also those linked to its entire value chainincluding transportation, distribution and supply chain. The result, resulting from the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory, allows the company to identify the main sources of emissions and implement specific measures to reduce them and optimize resources.

This decarbonization achievement, whose registration has already been requested by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, places the company closer to its goal of reducing its total emissions by 55% by 2030, taking the base year as a reference. 2021. To achieve this, the company would need to reduce its impact by an average of 6-7% annually between now and 2030.

“We are putting all our effort to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050 and we will continue to promote actions that contribute to a more sustainable future. Our commitment is to leave a positive footprint on our environment through initiatives that reduce emissions in all our areas of business. activity,” says Paco Hevia, Corporate Director of Galletas Gullón.

Among the most recent actions to reduce its carbon footprint, the Aguilarense cookie company has reinforced its sustainable mobility plan for employees, increasing the number of route buses in order to reduce the environmental impact of scope 3 emissions. These measures, combined with other innovative projects, are helping the company advance its sustainability objectives, reflected in the Environmental Axis of its Responsible Business Master Plan.

Circular economy

Since 2021, Galletas Gullón’s relative emissions (tCO2e per ton of finished product) have gone from 2.09 to 1.76 in 2023, which represents a cumulative reduction of 15.79%. In absolute terms, emissions have decreased by 9.77% in the same period, going from 474,298.75 tCO2e in 2021 to 427,947.20 tCO2e in 2023.

To move towards decarbonization, the company has created a Decarbonization Working Group that coordinates and prioritizes the actions necessary to facilitate the energy transition. Among the most notable projects are the implementation of double-trailer trucks for the transport of goods, the recovery of waste heat in the cookie baking process through the European REEMAIN project and the use of cold outside air to reduce energy consumption in refrigeration. .

Galletas Gullón has also implemented a Circular Economy Working Group that promotes innovative initiatives such as the use of toilet paper made from recycled cellulose fibers from cardboard packaging in the factory and the use of pool pallets. This latest initiative has allowed us to reduce 102 tons of CO2 for every 100,000 pallets used in logistics management.

With these actions, the cookie company not only reinforces its commitment to sustainability, but also aligns itself with the National Energy and Climate Plan and the Long-Term Decarbonization Strategy of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition. An advance that positions it as a benchmark in the food industry, demonstrating that the combination of innovation and efficiency is essential to generate a positive impact on the environment.