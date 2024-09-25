From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/25/2024 – 15:45

The Gulliver toy factory in São Caetano do Sul (SP) is for sale. The property consists of two warehouses and will be offered in an electronic auction with dates scheduled for October 9 and 23. According to Taba Leilões, responsible for the event, the amount to be raised is likely to exceed R$52 million.

Strategically located at Rua Barão de Mauá, 280, between Avenida Guido Aliberti and Avenida Nelson Braido, the expectation is that the unit will be sought after by industries, hospitals, construction companies and investors.

Known for its toys Forte Apache, Jogo de Xadrez do Mequinho, Família Peposo, Agarradinho and superhero dolls, such as Batman, Spiderman and Captain America, Gulliver has been in the process of judicial recovery since 2017 and continues with the factory in operation. After the auction, it will take three to six months to deactivate production at the site.

Anyone interested in participating in the competition for the property must register on the Taba website – www.tabaleiloes.com.br – and request authorization for the contest.

The factory has 11,551 square meters of built area and 7,278 square meters of total area. The warehouses have ceiling heights ranging from 2.7 meters to 6 meters and were built with high-strength concrete. The property is located across from the São Caetano unit of the São Luiz Hospital and Maternity Hospital, next to the Cerâmica neighborhood, 400 meters from the Park Shopping São Caetano and 2.4 kilometers from the Anchieta Highway.

The winner of the auction will pay for the property in cash, 24 hours after the transaction is completed – the funds will be used to settle debts with Gulliver’s creditors. Whoever buys the property will not be responsible for the tax debts associated with the unit.

The report contacted the company but did not receive a response by the time this article was published.

History

The company was founded by the sons of Mariano Lavin Ortiz, a Spanish toy manufacturer who came to Brazil with his family to escape the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco. The name of the toy manufacturer was inspired by Jonathan Swift’s best-known novel: “Gulliver’s Travels”.